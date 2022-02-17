The Socialist Democrats are in the depths of despair! Special Counsel Director John Durham announced that evidence has surfaced and confirms that Hillary Clinton’s campaign (along with Big Tech) directly funded and ordered its lawyers at Perkins Coie to manufacture a criminal enterprise to concoct a link between Donald Trump and Russia. People lie, however, computers do not, and John Durham is paving the way to bring those involved to justice. The Socialist Democrats launched a test balloon to see if Hillary was a viable option for a run in 2024; but whether intentional or coincidental, the Durham report is timely and will likely quash that nightmare. Not sure how the left will try to spin this information?
America is so feeble with Biden at the helm in the White House, the entire world knows Biden is no threat to Russia. Biden bloviates and talks tough, but Putin knows his statements are hyperbole, and Putin is taking every advantage before the midterm election. This may be what Russia is doing with the threat to Ukraine. Biden already committed that no American boots will be on the ground in Ukraine.
Knowing the Biden administration can be manipulated, it may be that Putin is just rattling sabres to see what concessions Biden may offer to avoid the humiliation of not being able to “walk the walk.” Putin may be assembling his artillery, armor and other assorted armament as he would a routine exercise, so the show of force may yield a huge monetary payoff, uninterrupted natural gas distribution, and other benefits from the most inert administration in American history. Putin is in the driver’s seat, he knows it, and if he sees it is going wrong, he can always “stand down.” The tail may be wagging the dog!
Biden/Harris is not working out for the Socialists. Biden is polling at 57 percent disapproval rating. The overall rating is a result of the open border crisis, COVID mismanagement, lockdowns, the failed troop extraction in Afghanistan, the economy with a 7.5 percent inflation rate, skyrocketing cost of necessities, and mask and vaccine mandates. Ill winds are blowing in the Democratic camp, there is infighting within the two factions.
Americans love their freedoms, and millions have paid with their lives and blood for those freedoms, as have our neighbors to our north. The Freedom Convoy (Canadian truckers) are setting the pace and style for demanding a return of their liberty. There are plans for a truck convoy from California to D.C., and the French are protesting in the streets of Paris in support of their kin in Canada. The “dictatorial” purveyors of authority, who are drunk with power — from school boards, mayors, governors, Congress, to the president — have usurped our rights that have been guaranteed to us by the U.S. Constitution. It is our duty to resist compliance from tyrants!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora