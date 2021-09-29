I was favorably impressed at the rather sizable group that gathered in front of Redbank Valley High School in New Bethlehem for a time of prayer on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 8:30 a.m.
In spite of the rain, they came — umbrellas and all. They ranged in age from about 4 or 5 years old, to 95 years old (I was the 95-year-old). I did not get a count, but I would guess there were 60 to 65 or more. It looked like there may have been several whole families.
Several prayed individual prayers, including one boy who looked to me like he was about 7 or 8 years old. It was a good prayer too.
There were quite a few adults beyond school-age, and many teenagers. Everybody’s interest was focused and alive.
The prayer time lasted for an hour or more. Before we left, we prayed the Lord’s prayer together and everybody joined in.
To me, the time was encouraging and uplifting. With scenes like this, our Redbank Valley and beyond can be very hopeful of the future for our youth and families. So let’s keep praying, trusting and looking up. As we do, we can expect better days ahead which we can definitely use.
May God bless our schools, those working hard to overcome the pandemic situation, our churches, the United States of America, and our world.
THE REV. ROGER
A. SMITH