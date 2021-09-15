Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) provide vital support for over 50,000 individuals with Intellectual Disability or Autism across the Commonwealth.
This week (Sept. 12-18), we recognize DSPs for their dedication and commitment to a job that has a heavy emotional and physical toll on those who do it. These individuals work exhausting shifts, providing essential supports to help individuals to live, work and enjoy life while being integrated into the community.
DSPs deserve more than just a week of recognition; they deserve fair wages and pay equal to the difficulty and importance of the work they do. I am grateful for all the DSPs at Valley Advantages, and for all of those that serve across the state. I support efforts for the state Legislature and the Governor to provide more resources to the system that will increase wages, attract more skilled and qualified DSPs to the workforce, and alleviate the current workforce crisis. If you know a DSP, thank them for their work, and let’s make a commitment to work together in recognizing DSPs while also advocating for higher wages.
Thank you for your dedication, support and patience especially through these difficult and challenging times.
KATHY CARLSON
Valley Advantages