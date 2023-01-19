Defenders of Joe Biden said he “inadvertently misplaced” secret classified information, and Joe said some of it was safely stored in a cabinet beside his ‘68 Chevy Corvette in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. That is understandable, both father and son Bidens “misplaced” some little trivial things like a handgun and laptop, and the other misplaced highly classified information!
Joe Biden may have been “inadvertently misplacing” documents for seven years, and it is questionable whether he could legally have possession of any classified documents after his term was finished as vice president. As we know, you don’t try to deny the undeniable, and you don’t try to defend the indefensible! The “truth” does not live within Joe Biden, he has a proven track record of being a pathological liar.
Democrats have gotten into a habit of believing that if they say it is true, and say it long enough, then it is true! The mainstream media has been running interference for the Socialist Democrats for decades; they are masters at the art of fabricating “facts.” Congressman Hank Johnson of Georgia is publicly floating the rumor that the classified documents may have been planted, then conveniently found, in an attempt to snare Joe Biden. Hank Johnson once also testified in front of a panel of Navy officers that Guam would “capsize” if the U.S. stationed 8,000 Marines on the island!
Unfortunately, what is really surfacing here is that the FBI and DOJ are both extensively politicized and corrupt, and they have abandoned their solemn duty of upholding the law. Once considered the preeminent law enforcement organizations of our nation, the FBI and DOJ are just “damage control” for the liberal leftists. This event will justify a full blown “special counsel” investigation, and into Hunter Biden’s sketchy financial questions, and the 150 red flags that popped up at assorted financial institutions concerning Hunter’s financial dealings will now get much deserved attention.
We must ask, why were these documents illegally spirited away to Joe Biden’s personal residence? Was the purpose to shield himself, and his son Hunter? Would these documents incriminate Joe and Hunter Biden’s business ventures abroad where they have been extorting money from foreign entities?
There may be something else to think about. What if Joe Biden is just too much baggage for the Democratic Party? Hank Johnson may have a valid point; it may be a setup, but it may be at the hands of the Democrats. Why not? The entire party is drowning, and Joe is the millstone around their collective necks.
Donald Trump has passed the smell test, he has been scrutinized since he announced he was running for president in 2015, his dirty laundry has been aired publicly for nearly eight years. If the Trump investigation was still alive, it likely just died a sudden death with the revelations of the Biden “inadvertently misplaced” classified documents. Though you will never see an FBI raid in Wilmington, Delaware or at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue!
The distinction is that Trump is not under investigation for giving national defense information to a foreign government with the intent to harm the U.S. or aid a foreign nation, or traditional espionage, according to experts who spoke to CBS News. In contrast, questions are arising concerning millions of dollars from China that may have been laundered through the University of Pennsylvania that may have benefited the Biden family enterprise. Kamala must be jubilant!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora