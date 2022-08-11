The Socialist Democrats just passed a $739,000,000,000 spending bill, inappropriately dubbed “Inflation Reduction Act.” The title is a lie in itself; the only thing related to “inflation reduction” is the name. Many economists, cable news and even Bernie Sanders challenged the Democrats on the fictitious claim that the bill will curb inflation.
In the bill is approximately $340 billion to fight “climate change” and lower emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases. So it appears that selling the idea of a “carbon tax” failed, so the Socialist Democrats just overrode the filibuster and voted themselves $340 billion of taxpayer money instead.
There was no Congressional Budget Office study permitted to examine the bill, and that should speak volumes. The puppet masters pulling Biden’s strings are walking down the same path that Obama traveled with throwing away tax dollars on the ridiculous solar and wind “green energy” programs. Einstein’s theory on repeating mistakes applies here: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Who knew!
Joe Biden claims that our economy and employment has never been better, citing a 3.5 percent unemployment rate. The big lie is that in 2019, the participation rate in employment was 168.7 million people, highest ever, versus 133.6 million participation rate as of June 2022. Do the math!
The “Inflation Reduction Act” also brings you nearly a doubling of IRS agents to audit the top 1 percent of greedy capitalist wage earners! Wait, why would we need 80,000 more IRS personnel added to the 90,000 that already exist? The speech Biden gave states that:”nobody making under 400,000 bucks would have their taxes raised, period, bingo.” It is estimated that the “Inflation Reduction Act” will raise taxes on 82 percent of Americans. The extra 80,000 IRS employees (at $80 billion) will be out there squeezing every red cent out of people down to the bottom end of the economic ladder. You have never been harassed until you have been harassed by the IRS. Period.
The anti-American Socialist Democrats are once again only benefiting the Chinese who will be producing “all things green” until after 2024 when a portion of domestic producers of solar, wind and critical minerals will come from the U.S. China burns 50.5 percent of the world’s coal annually, with India burning 11.3 percent, and the U.S. burns 8.5 percent, yet the U.S. has the world’s largest supply of coal with 22.3 percent. There is just no commonsense in what the “climate change” morons are doing! The U.S. has the fourth highest reserve of natural gas with 368,704,000 MMcf. Why are we even considering a transition to “green” energy when China is building and placing online new coal powered generators bimonthly, and neither they, nor India, have any intentions whatsoever to stop burning coal?
Though we don’t like to think about it, humanity is just temporary on earth, and we are just a slight annoyance while we are here. AOC’s quote that, “The earth is going to end in twelve years if we don’t address climate change,” demonstrates that AOC is dangerous to society, and her authority far exceeds her abilities. There will be future ice ages, and the climate changes drastically with or without man. We have virtually no control over this planet.
Stop the madness! Vote red in November! No Commies! No RINO’s!