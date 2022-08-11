The Socialist Democrats just passed a $739,000,000,000 spending bill, inappropriately dubbed “Inflation Reduction Act.” The title is a lie in itself; the only thing related to “inflation reduction” is the name. Many economists, cable news and even Bernie Sanders challenged the Democrats on the fictitious claim that the bill will curb inflation.

In the bill is approximately $340 billion to fight “climate change” and lower emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases. So it appears that selling the idea of a “carbon tax” failed, so the Socialist Democrats just overrode the filibuster and voted themselves $340 billion of taxpayer money instead.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos