Biden supporters better wake up before he and his socialist anti-Americans totally destroy this great nation. These creeps have the blood on them of the 13 military personnel killed in Afghanistan, plus the women raped and beaten and the children and others being tortured, fingernails being pulled off and then beheaded or shot. Do you people realize when this becomes a socialist country, the same things will happen to us?
Take note of all the blunders Biden has done in a little over 200 days. Afghanistan disaster, border crises, inflation, rise in food prices, higher gas prices, dividing our country, and the lying, cheating and broken promises.
He should be impeached now, Milley should be court-marshaled for his dealings with China (treason), Blinken should resign, Fauci should be jailed for his lying to Congress and giving $826,000 to the Wuhan Lab (taxpayer money) for bat virus research. Seems all the far left socialists are working for China and the devil. The far left are the biggest bunch of liars and cheaters this country has ever had. Did you people ever think about God’s judgment day?
Maxine Waters wanted airlines to put on extra air marshals for her protection. The air marshals asked, “Why are we really here? To protect against terrorism or babysit?”
Where is our vice president Harris? Here is another waste of taxpayer money. Why was she spending so much time in California campaigning for Newsome when our country is in a big crisis? Was Biden there also? Instead of trying to fix the border crisis, getting Americans out of Afghanistan, our economy, these two are doing nothing. Biden talks about COVID and vaccinations and masks, yet not one word is said about thousands coming into our country. And how measles are another threat. It’s time we find out who’s pulling this puppet’s strings and who’s writing his material. Time to jail some of these communists and throw the anti-Americans out of our country. These Dems are evil. Lord save us.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg