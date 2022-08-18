First of all, I would like to thank the overwhelming support we have had from our wonderful church family at the Oakland Church of God. They remained ever faithful with their food, monetary donations, prayers and willing hands on packing day.

Second, I would like to thank so many in our amazing community for their generous donations, many of those in memory of Mike Hetrick, Char-Val Candy for their special treat bag at Christmas, and especially the United Way. Because of you, we were able to donate bags every week.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos