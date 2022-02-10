1. Influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID is not the flu.
2. Various people have had opinions as to when and how who can reach “herd immunity.” Those are largely based on projections regarding mitigation measures, i/e. vaccination rates, masks, and social distancing.
3. Eighty percent of people infected with COVID are asymptomatic — meaning “having no or little symptoms.” Twenty percent require medical care of varying degrees. Three percent die. Calculating “survival rate” as a percentage of the overall population is a useless exercise. You must GET a disease in order to SURVIVE it. We reduce the mortality rate by reducing infections.
4. Government and private-sector restrictions (vaccines, masks, social distancing, lockdowns) are designed to reduce the infection rate. You can’t die of a disease that you don’t get. All those measures do reduce the infection rate — and thus the mortality counts. Most people, up to and including the former President, understand that.
5. Mitigation measures have been blunted mostly because of resistance generated by various conspiracy-mongers. Vaccines/masks cannot protect you or the people around you if you don’t use them. The President and the CDC have been conveying that message for a year, but they seem unable to out-shout right-wing media like Fox, OAN, etc.
6. Vaccines are extremely safe and highly effective. The number of people reporting side-effects is vanishingly small. Not zero, but one is much safer taking the vaccine than not taking it. This is the same conversation we had in the 70s with seat belts.
7. Masks are highly effective in slowing the spread of COVID. An infected person without symptoms is far less likely to infect another person if he/she wears a mask in public. Masks protect other people from you.
8. Rational, reasonable people want to get this pandemic under control as quickly as possible so that we can all return to normal lives. In The U.S., 800,000 people have died so far; 190 people in Clarion County alone. That kind of mortality is not normal. Ninety percent of the people currently clogging up hospitals and morgues are unvaccinated. Counties with the lowest vaccination rates have the highest mortality rates. It’s simple math.
9. Please get medical advice from doctors, not a retired attorney.
DAN CAREY
Sligo