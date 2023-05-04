Witnessing Joe Biden launch his re-election campaign was incredibly telling how out of touch he is with reality. Biden’s disastrous policies have devastated our country, leaving less money in our savings accounts and higher prices for everyday essentials. But according to him, our communities are thriving.
Two years ago Biden promised that inflation was “temporary.” Fast forward to his re-election bid and prices are soaring as real wages, incomes and savings are all down. Under his lack of leadership, all 50 states have recorded their highest average gas prices ever. Just a few years ago we were energy independent; but now Biden begs Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and others who hate us for more oil because he crippled our production at home.
Millions of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck but Biden has no intention of getting government spending under control. His proposed $6.9 trillion budget, which includes $4.7 trillion in new and expanded taxes would increase the national debt to more than $50 trillion by 2033. Biden will be long dead and gone leaving our children and grandchildren to suffer for his incompetence!
Voters in Pennsylvania stand ready to hold Joe Biden accountable at the ballot box next year. Millions of Americans from all backgrounds, Republicans, Democrats and Independents agree! Old Joe needs to go!
RICK RATHFON
Chairman,
Clarion County
Republican Committee