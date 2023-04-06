How much longer is it going to take for the Dems to wake up to see what anti-American Joe Biden is and the damage he has done to the greatest nation in the world in just the short time he supposedly is president?
I hope Dem voters are ready to be ruled by Biden’s best friend — China.
And to letter writer Dan Carey, who said that no one wanted Trump as president. Why did he have more votes than Joe until the cheating and corruption started? By the way, what happened to the truck that was parked in Pennsylvania that was carrying votes and no one knows where it ended up? Must have been full of Trump votes. Why did the Dems close the blinds so the watchers couldn’t see the cheating? What about the machines that changed Trump votes to Biden? Why wouldn’t the Supreme Court look at 360 sworn affidavits that said there was fraud? Pennsylvania was sued for being one of the most corrupt states with voting polls in the U.S. They had more dead people voting and more corruption from Dems.
I’ll sure be glad when Biden and his loonies get everything electric. My electric was off last weekend almost three days, and this weekend Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning. One energy (electric) will be so high priced we won’t be able to afford it.
I hope the arrest of Trump will make it the largest voter turnout for a President ever. These Dems are already planning to cheat.
These Dems running our country are the most corrupt, lying, cheating, do-nothings on Earth.
Lord, turn this nation back to what it was, people of faith. Pray and stop the far left agenda.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg