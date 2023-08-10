I got a large postcard in the mail today from a judge looking for my vote. The wealthy PAC who mailed it, Commonwealth Leaders Fund (written in the return address space on the huge postcard), didn’t have the guts to say they’re GOP affiliated.
I googled it because I didn’t recognize the judge, and I’ve personally met several Democratic judges who are level-headed, absolutely not in favor of taking our rights and freedoms, and they are defenders of the law and our Pennsylvania and USA Constitutions.
The person on the card was new to me, but the message on the card seemed like common sense. I looked carefully. The party was written nowhere on the ad. Why were they hiding the party who sent it? I’m thinking they don’t want me to know that this judge supports GOP party values: big government restrictions imposed on our personal lives; what we can read in our libraries; what our children are allowed to know, learn and read; government regulations controlling our private lives, etc. Several other GOP dominated states are restricting whether women are allowed to leave the state, and they allow government officials access to any citizens’ personal health records.
The GOP officials are afraid that knowledge of the facts will inform my vote. I will vote for freedom, our rights and democracy, and to keep GOP big government out of our private lives. Please, for the sake of true justice in Pennsylvania, vote Blue the entire ballot. You can see how much truth and justice mean at the very top of the GOP presidential ticket. They don’t. GOP politicians and party officials will not denounce the lies, threats and violence. They support the fascism, the propaganda, so you don’t know the truth, and the threats to our democracy. This is not a drill.
The GOP has drastically changed. They are now fascist. They don’t want you to know. Remember, propaganda works and they know it. We know propaganda hurts. It hurts us and our democracy. Vote for your rights, your freedom and to protect your democracy. Truth and justice matter.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport