The Democrats are salivating since Justice Breyer announced his retirement. Joe Biden promised while campaigning (to garner black votes) that he will be selecting a black woman for the SCOTUS if the opportunity arose during his presidency. In doing so, Biden exhibited blatant sexism and racism by discriminating on countless American men and women who may be much more qualified. It is not about qualifications though, it is about identity politics. Maybe since Kamala isn’t doing anything else, she might be in line for the job?
It should not matter what ethnicity, gender or color the prospective jurist is; the selection should be “colorblind” and based entirely on the jurist’s ability to read and interpret the laws of the land as written without malice, prejudice or other preconceived notions that would vary from the letter of the law. Fortunately for America, the “all inclusive” Democratic Party disqualified Merrick Garlard because of his gender and race. We dodged a bullet there! So much for the “Big Tent” of the Socialists.
The balance of the court will not change, one liberal replacing another liberal. The objective is placing a black female on the SCOTUS for the sole purpose of retribution, “social justice” and power. Just recently while hearing a case concerning vaccine mandates, Sonia Sotomayor testified from the bench that there were over 100,000 children hospitalized from COVID, a terrible misinformation campaign from Sotomayor for political purposes. Being one of only nine people on the planet with boundless power, she displayed her prejudices in her opinion. There were certainly better choices for the SCOTUS when Sotomayor was confirmed; however, she fit the niche for non-white and female.
Lady Justice has a blindfold for a reason — the blindfold symbolizes that regardless of skin color, gender, sexual preference, political affiliation, ethnicity, disabilities, socioeconomic status, or whether you have a stack of college degrees, or you only finished eighth grade, we are all equal in the eyes of the law. After two years of BLM burning cities, and the dog and pony show by Pelosi, Schumer and Biden on Jan. 6, concerning the Capitol riot, and Biden campaigning that “white supremacy” is our nation’s most serious threat, rest assured that this nominee will be steeped in anti-white racism.
Why does this matter? The nominee will not be chosen by Joe Biden; the selection will more than likely be made by the extreme left. “The Squad” will weigh in heavily on the matter; it will likely be a “woke” activist female with an axe to grind that sees life entirely through the lens of race. Certainly Roe v. Wade will factor into this. “Progressive” activism will be the rule of the day. Tradition and originalism will not be practiced by the new appointee;, she won’t be in the image of a female Clarence Thomas, politically she will more resemble State Attorney Kim Foxx, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Mayor Lori Lightfoot or members of Congress Ayanna Pressley or Cori Bush. God Bless America!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora