Every day our great nation is going socialistic more and more. And we are losing our freedoms more and more.
Your so-called president Biden just appointed a far, far liberal woman to a new committee called Misinformation, which if you say something that goes against their socialism ideas, you will be reprimanded.
Can’t people see what Biden and his cronies are doing? They are taking away your rights of Christianity, freedom of speech, freedom to pray, freedom to own a gun for self-protection, hunting and shooting. All these Dems are anti-American and they care nothing about American citizens. They want power no matter who is hurt.
Why do you think Biden is leaving the border open? For voters, so he can cheat on the next election just like he did to beat Trump. He has done nothing to stop the looting, burning, killing cops and killing in broad daylight. He left Americans in Afghanistan, shut down our oil and gas production, then turns around and kisses the butts of Russia, China and all others that hate the USA.
By the way, my articles are already being edited by the editors. Freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Really?
Judicial Watch says Fauci is funding 80 percent of all research using body parts from aborted babies. They are suing the CIA over communications that targeted President Trump.
Congress claims sovereign immunity that prevents Capitol police from sharing Jan. 6 e-mails and videos.
You better hope the Republicans take over the House and Senate.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg