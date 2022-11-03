The Knight Cruisers would like to thank all those who donated items, money and their time for the cure for cancer.
All money went to the Clarion Cancer Center’s Sunshine Fund, which helps people in our area. Without all the help of the volunteers and donors, the Knight Cruisers would not have been able to raise over $41,000 this year, and over $100,000 during the past four years.
The Knight Cruisers would like to thank all who gave, from the little child who gave 50 cents, to the grownups who gave hundreds and even thousands of dollars. Thank you all.
TOM WALTERS
Club President,
Knight Cruisers