The 2024 election is going to decide whether our great nation and our freedoms go down the tubes. This far left bunch want communism, and right now they are getting their wish. I have been around a lot of years, and these people have put us in a terrible place. Never in my wildest imagination did I ever think this great nation would be destroyed by far left socialists.
Stop and think about the men and women that lost their lives, arms, legs, vision while fighting to keep us free. Yet, liberals keep voting for these devil’s advocates. Take a moment on Memorial Day and remember why we are honoring veterans and ask yourself if you contributed to all the fallen heroes. Ask yourself what the Lord is thinking.
We also have the most corrupt DOJ and FBI. Thanks to the whistle blowers, we are finding out how corrupt they are. Along with Joe Biden, Hunter, Garland, Mayorakas, Schumer, Schiff, Hillary, Shapiro, Fetterman, social media, Swalwell and every Dem in D.C.
Liberal voters can stand proud and tall when China takes over and the USA will be a communist nation.
I can’t wait until these Dems make us use all electric. I see thousands are out of power after the typhoon that hit the west coast. Southern states were out because of hurricanes and tornadoes. It seems going to electric is the dumbest idea Biden, AOC and the squad have come up with yet. The Lord created the earth and put all resources here for humans to use. Great President Trump had us independent of oil and gas with no inflation, the border was closed, there was lots of work until you voted Biden in and he signed away everything Trump had done just for spite.
It will take years to fix all the damage and crises this Dem party has done.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg