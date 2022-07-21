It has been brought to our attention that it would be beneficial for us to clarify statements made in our last newspaper article. It was not our intent to appear to be above the law and regulations meant to protect children.
When we started this process, we were given 20 documents from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. These documents were regulations and guidelines that we had to meet in order to be registered. They included everything from building codes to student wellness checks.
What isn’t regulated is what we teach and how we teach it. Again, we have educational guidelines pertaining to subjects, but freedom in how we present them.
It is our desire to provide an educational setting that is child centered and designed to promote excellence. We aren’t cutting corners or sacrificing safety or educational standards. The students at Leatherwood Academy will be well cared for and given the opportunity to reach their fullest potential.
HEATHER L.
GOURLEY
Director
Leatherwood Academy
New Bethlehem