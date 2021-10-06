If these “Demon-crats” hate this great nation that was built on Christian values, why don’t they leave and go to a country that has communism?
Too many men and women died, lost limbs, etc. to keep this nation free and safe. It’s time to impeach Biden before he and his morons destroy this nation.
How could you back the Dem party when the Bible does not condone abortion (killing babies), gays, same sex marriage, against Christianity and destroying God’s creations?
How could you back a president and vice president that abandoned Americans and our allies in Afghanistan? Also, letting all these illegals come into our country with COVID, measles, drug cartels, terrorists, murderers, rapists, etc. then busing and flying them into states under the dark of night? All Biden talks about is the COVID which his buddies from China brought into the USA. It’s time to find out who’s pulling puppet’s strings and put these anti-Americans in prison.
Did you see Harris in Virginia at a college where the liberal students were badmouthing Israel? Harris agreed with the liberal students. What a disgrace. Israel was one of our greatest allies. Since this anti-Christian bunch got control, Biden has put us into the position where our only allies might be China, Russia, North Korea and other communist countries. If you want our country to be like those, then vote “Demon-crat.” I wasn’t surprised Virginia would badmouth Israel. They have a black-face governor, A.G. charged with sexual abuse, all Dems. Pennsylvania is just as bad with a governor who is a wolf in sheep clothing. Past time to drain the swamp!
Here is my take on the following:
1. The heck with big tech.
2) Cancel culture, feed to the vultures.
3) Make woke a joke.
4) BLM – don’t support them (communist party).
5) Everything’s racist — where’s the basis?
6) Down these Dem clowns.
7) Remember that Dems had the most slaves.
By the way, Oberlander and Hutchinson are fighting Wolf every step of the way. Thank you both for fighting for us.
Also, with all these illegals (Dem voters) we must pass voter ID or we will have worse cheating than 2020, or we will all be in soup lines until it runs out. Lord, help us to get our country back from these socialists.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg