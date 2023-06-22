How many times have we heard these Democratic socialists lie and say no one is above the law? What about Hillary doing away with 30,000 private servers, getting people killed in Begazi because she didn’t send help and then she had the gall to say “What’s it matter now, they are dead?”
What about Schiff lying to Congress? How about Comey not trying Hillary for treason? Now, what about the biggest crooks running our great nation into communism? Joe Biden, Hunter and the whole Biden family selling us out to China? What about the $5 million Joe and Hunter got paid from Burisma? How about McCabe and Hillary getting the dossier to get President Trump? They called it Russian collusion with Trump. What about Pelosi, Schumer and Bowser setting Trump up on Jan. 6? Two days before, Trump told them if they need 20,000 troops to let him know.
How much money have these Democrats spent in seven years to get Trump? Everyone trying to get him should be in prison for treason.
Seems odd that Biden did the same with his classified papers, but the FBI and DOJ covered it up. They are corrupt along with Grarland, Mayor Akas, Harris, Yellan, Miller, Comey and McCabe — I guess it includes every Dem in D.C., the mainstream media, MSNBC, CNN, NBC, etc.
These devil’s advocates will have to answer to the Lord on Judgement Day, same as all of us.
If they get back into office in 2024 by cheating like they did in 2020, we can kiss our freedoms goodbye and live under China’s rules. You better vote red or we might wind up dead.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg