I have been on this earth for many years and I never thought our great nation would be destroyed by a bunch of lying, greedy, idiotic socialists. People like Biden, Pelosi, Harris, Schumer and all “Demon-crats.”
Everything Biden said in his speech was a lie. This so-called President is bungling Russia’s war with Ukraine by buying oil from Russia. Why don’t Dems call this “Russia collusion” like they did with President Trump? Also, Biden and his family got rich sleeping with the enemy, China.
Did you notice Biden never mentioned how big of a boo-boo he created in Afghanistan? Thirteen service people killed, Americans and allies still there (left behind) and all the choppers, SUVs, ammo, guns and all the billions of dollars worth of war items for the Taliban to use on us.
He did away with everything the greatest President to lead this country (President Trump) did.
We were energy independent, great employment, no inflation, low gas prices, our enemies (Iran, North Korea, China, Russia and others) feared the USA. Now with Biden at the helm, they walk all over us. He, Pelosi and others turned their backs on one of our greatest allies, Israel.
Has letter writer Christine Adams totally lost it? Does she ever buy gas, food or clothing?
She said Trump and Putin are best buddies. Who is funding Putin’s war by buying oil off of him? Your so-called President Biden. Do you know why Trump fought NATO and the United Nations? The USA was footing most of the bill.
If your president cares about Americans, why is he pushing communism? Your party opened the border to get more illegal voters to cheat like they did to get Biden in. You are backing a party that is strictly against Christianity. They are for killing babies, they are for same sex marriage, no more freedom of speech, no Second Amendment, they want to eliminate the Constitution, favor one-world government, etc. Did you turn away from God to back these evil people?
What did Biden do to stop looting, burning, killing cops and citizens?
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg