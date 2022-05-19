Have you ever seen a bunch of liars as these Democrats running our country now? Not one of these cronies will take the blame for everything they have done to ruin our great nation and to make it a socialist country. Biden blames COVID, Putin, Trump, the Ukraine war, and everyone but him and his corrupt Dem sidekicks.
Did you see the Biden and Harris stickers on gas pumps where they are pointing at the gas price and say, “We did it Joe,” or the one where Joe is alone and points at the gas price saying, “I did that”? I doubt if he grasped it.
Also, the Dems lied when they said they didn’t know there was a shortage of Enfamil and baby food. A Fox News journalist took pictures of the boxes of baby food that was to be given to illegals coming across the border with children. Way to go Joe! Forget the American people, but take care of the illegal voters you have crossing the border so you can cheat on the next election in 2024 like you did to beat President Trump.
The Roe vs. Wade protestors don’t realize that from the day of inception, that is a live embryo and to abort it is murder. Some Dem-run states allow the baby to be aborted one day after nine months or full term. Do you have an answer for the Lord on Judgment Day?
Is someone paying these people to rob, loot, burn and murder people, and to use this to take our guns and the Second Amendment away from us? Why are the liberal-run states having all the crimes? Governors, mayors and judges release these criminals back on the streets.
We are losing more freedoms every day. Freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom to worship and the list goes on. I think you Dems will enjoy living under communist rule.
I read in the paper the Clarion County Commissioners are paying big bucks to re-assess our properties. Do they need more millions of dollars for the East Brady tunnel? It would have been cheaper to get each of them a wheelbarrow, pick and shovel and have them dig an opening in the hill and eliminate the tunnel.
Also, I would like to see where every penny of the COVID money was spent. This report should be in the paper.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg