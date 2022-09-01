I saw the fawn again yesterday morning, all alone, with the scruffy fur. It seems small to have fading spots. The first time I saw it was weeks ago, always alone in the middle of the day. So sad. Something bad has obviously happened to its mother so it has had no education. It knows nothing about safety, what’s the best for it, and the love that other fawns have been experiencing. It knows nothing but the life it is living now.
That’s kind of how I feel about the people who vote Republican. It’s all they’ve known. They don’t understand that Republican politicians have voted against helping them steadily for decades. The most massive issue is the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021 to steal our votes and allow politicians to choose who will be president. Representatives Thompson and Kelly stood up after Jan. 6’s horrible events in the early morning hour to try to take our democracy and our votes away from us, and they almost succeeded! The GOP state politicians all across America are rigging the system with legislation so they get to choose who wins and loses the next election. That’s what the Pennsylvania Constitutional amendment is about.
Federal Republican politicians, just this year, have voted against cheaper drugs, against veteran cancer care, against ending domestic terrorism, against fair elections, against $35 insulin for all, against stimulus checks when we needed them, against cheaper gas prices (which have gone down all summer in spite of them not helping), against child tax credits (so they took child poverty levels back up from the point last year when it had been cut in half). Women’s freedom to control their own bodies is gone in many states. Our freedom to read what we choose from local libraries is gone in some areas and school book bans are common now.
And now the GOP politicians’ plan has leaked about them deciding every five years whether we are allowed to have the Social Security we paid into for our entire lives! Not one billionaire pays more than a person who earns $147,000 into Social Security and that’s just the way GOP politicians like it. They want to control our Social Security, and in the end kill it.
The fawn is doing the best it can with what it has left. Because that’s what it has. Will it make it through the winter?
Americans are doing the best they can with what the GOP has allowed them to have, in spite of the fact that now under President Biden, the maximum number of Americans are employed ever in history and wages are going up, with more union jobs set to be created under the new Inflation Reduction Act. We’ve gotten 375,000 new manufacturing jobs this year. Democrats did push through infrastructure, stimulus checks, a cap on Medicare drug costs of $2,000 a year, a new bill to make computer chips here in America, and finally the wealthiest will pay at least a 15 percent tax when many paid zero and we now have a 1 percent tax on stock buybacks — that money goes to Americans, not corporate pockets. Americans will pay zero more in taxes unless they earn over $400,000 a year.
For your own sake, vote Blue. That little fawn outside deserves better and so do we. And we can vote!