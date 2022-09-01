I saw the fawn again yesterday morning, all alone, with the scruffy fur. It seems small to have fading spots. The first time I saw it was weeks ago, always alone in the middle of the day. So sad. Something bad has obviously happened to its mother so it has had no education. It knows nothing about safety, what’s the best for it, and the love that other fawns have been experiencing. It knows nothing but the life it is living now.

That’s kind of how I feel about the people who vote Republican. It’s all they’ve known. They don’t understand that Republican politicians have voted against helping them steadily for decades. The most massive issue is the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021 to steal our votes and allow politicians to choose who will be president. Representatives Thompson and Kelly stood up after Jan. 6’s horrible events in the early morning hour to try to take our democracy and our votes away from us, and they almost succeeded! The GOP state politicians all across America are rigging the system with legislation so they get to choose who wins and loses the next election. That’s what the Pennsylvania Constitutional amendment is about.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos