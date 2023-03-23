The Clarion County Republican Party joins with the Washington County Republican Party, and hopefully soon, all the other 65 counties will follow suit.
Because of the lies that were told during the 2022 general election regarding the health of Senator John Fetterman, as well as threats made against a journalist who interviewed him, the Clarion County Republican Party refuses to take assurances from the Office of the Senator or Democratic operatives that Fetterman is able to carry out his duties as senator.
As such, we call upon Fetterman to appear on camera to show us he is alive and well, and if he is unable to do so, we call upon our elected representatives in Washington — Senator Casey and Congressman Thompson — to intervene immediately.
Ultimately, if Fetterman is unable or unwilling to carry out his duties as a United States Senator, then we ask for his resignation and call for a special election to be held this year. No more lies or games.
RICK RATHFON
Chairman
Clarion County
Republican Party