Love versus Hate. Caring for each other vs. pulling yourself up by your own bootstraps. Let’s help each other as much as possible vs. they don’t deserve that!

Jobs and higher wages (over a million new jobs were created in the second quarter of this year) vs. promises and bragging with no results. And infrastructure is underway now creating jobs (it passed Congress in less than a year) vs. GOP promises for four years with nothing as a result. Drug prices are now capped and lowered for Medicare recipients vs. the Republican Party as a block that killed the idea of lowering insulin prices to $35 for everyone.

