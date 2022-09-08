Love versus Hate. Caring for each other vs. pulling yourself up by your own bootstraps. Let’s help each other as much as possible vs. they don’t deserve that!
Jobs and higher wages (over a million new jobs were created in the second quarter of this year) vs. promises and bragging with no results. And infrastructure is underway now creating jobs (it passed Congress in less than a year) vs. GOP promises for four years with nothing as a result. Drug prices are now capped and lowered for Medicare recipients vs. the Republican Party as a block that killed the idea of lowering insulin prices to $35 for everyone.
The Republican Party as a unit voted against child tax credits (they raised child poverty in America again to pre-Biden numbers). They voted against cheaper gas (and prices are still going down without their help). They voted against cancer care for veterans, fair elections and even ending domestic terrorism!
Now we know that the Republican plan is to allow politicians to decide every five years whether you are entitled to your Social Security that you paid for! And those GOP state politicians are writing laws to allow them to choose, in various ways, who wins our elections, shutting our votes out.
For workers and jobs this Labor Day week, for people who need medicine, for poor children, for veterans, to protect your Social Security and your vote, for YOU, please vote Blue up and down the ballot.