Pelosi got a committee to gather info on the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building. She booted the two Republicans off the committee so it would consist of all “Demon-crats” to blame Trump.
By the way, Steve Smith, Pelosi was in charge of the Capitol Police and she ignored his idea of getting the National Guard two days before the so-called riot. And who had the authority to put up the fence around the Capitol? Who else but Pelosi.
Newsmax Magazine found that Fauci warned about the virus in 2003, but didn’t act on it. Does that mean that China told him to keep quiet about it to cause panic in the U.S. and to kill thousands of people on the planet? Are all these Democrats ruled by China?
The government better pass a law prohibiting China from buying farms and real estate in our country. Right now, they are buying farms here in the USA, and if they get hold of our food chain supply, prepare to starve to death. This is no joke. Biden, Swalwell, Pelosi, Schumer and all the anti-Americans are owned by China. You know Biden won’t go against his buddies.
Here is good news: Jason Miyares and Winsome Sears are strong advocates of the Second Amendment. Also, the Virginia House of Delegates has flipped over to people with brains that will protect your Second Amendment rights.
Did you know Sen. Raphael Warnock (D–GA) spent $600,000 last year for security to protect him, and Cori Bush (D–MO) to protect her? I guess we don’t bleed like they do. Brings us back to it’s OK for me to have protection with a gun, but not for thee.
Now for Steve . Why didn’t your black-face governor do something to help the hundreds of people stranded on I-95 for over 24 hours with no heat, no food or water? Then the media and Dems blamed the newly elected Republican for the disaster. Only problem is, he wasn’t sworn in to office yet. Typical “Demon-crat.” Don’t man up, blame Republicans.
Steve Smith has a big vocabulary of two words, Trump and Racist. Quiz of the week for Steve: What color is the White House?
Do any “Demon-crats” fear the Lord?
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg