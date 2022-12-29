The problem with the oft used para-phrase, “A rising tide floats all boats,” is that it’s only true for those not anchored on a short chain. Wage slavery of parents is a short chain for the young who then must wait until an age where they can die for their country at most, or at least to break free those surly bonds. They must learn to not accept to work for less than a living wage.
We can assume that at the least, once they break free of Mom and Dad’s couch, they should expect to not be forced into wage slavery, in a nation that suggests all men (and women) are created equally, but that god only knows why man does not honor that assumption, and is why wage slavery reduces us.
Our Government of the People, by the People, for the People concept is only as strong as its weakest link, We the People, who chose a Republic Democracy, are now governed more by a Congress full of weak-old links in a chain that needs to be renewed with term limits to replace the weak links with new braver stronger ones, who believe beyond religion that to survive the planet must have more good people than not, as that is truly our only chance.
So, as Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception is now in the hands of God, lets see if God can throw us a pass that we can handle, and end the rift that challenges us, to rise up from being lesser, and take care of this Garden of Eden, because like it or not folks, our planet is the only life we know, as far as the eye and all our technology developed instruments can see.
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Honkin at you, Happy Holidays — whatever floats your boat as the tide of hate has arisen, and we must ride it out until the Trumpeting of Fascism is ended, and Democracy again is king! What a conundrum.
JACK PAULDEN
Kettering, Ohio