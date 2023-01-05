What is the truth about the final results from the midterm elections? The radical left lying media claims the election was a GOP failure because there was no big red wave.
Prior to the midterms, the Democratic Party controlled both Houses of Congress and the popular vote nationwide.The House was 220 (D), 212 (R) with three vacancies, 2 (D), 1(R). The Senate was tied 50 (D) and 50 (R) but Democrats controlled by the tiebreaker vote of the Democratic vice president. The popular vote nationwide from the previous 2020 election was 81,282,916 (D), 74,223,319 (R), a commanding 7.1 million Democratic advantage.
After the midterm, the GOP gained control of the House 222 (R) to 213 (D). The Senate remained in control of Democrats 51 (D) to 49 (R). The popular vote was 54,506,136 (R) to 51,461,336 (D), a 3,044,800 vote GOP advantage. This means the GOP picked up 7.1 million votes from 2020 plus an additional 3.1 million votes in 2022 for a total gain of over 10 million votes nationwide, a significant election victory.
Subsequent events have magnified this into a major GOP victory. Elon Musk has now made nine separate releases of Twitter File documents shocking most of America. These documents established irrefutable proof of corruption and fraud committed by the Democratic National Committee, the Biden administration, and the Biden-controlled government agencies (FBI, CIA, DOJ). They provided legal proof of election fraud committed by the FBI suppressing the Hunter laptop Chinese corruption story, destroying our freedom of speech by the FBI censoring and eliminating most conservative and GOP posts, and suspending a sitting President, Donald J. Trump, from using the social media Twitter.
This public disclosure has triggered a tremendous public blow against the Democratic Party: Senator Simema of Arizona has now resigned from the Democratic Party; Senator Manchin from West Virginia said he was considering the same; and Senator Jon Tester from Montana said he doubts he will rerun. The fallout from the Twitter File disclosures has made the Democratic Party radioactive and toxic. A major GOP win!
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City