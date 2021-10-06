Bravo, Dan Carey, for your last two letters to the editor. I agree with everything you stated. Just because folks scream and yell, doesn’t mean that they are right (even though they think they are). And, just because we aren’t out there bullying and threatening people trying to do the right thing, doesn’t mean that we agree with their nonsense.
I also appreciated the comment Carey made about the article concerning the Clarion-Limestone school board meeting where [board member] Gary Sproul attempted to make an apology for his DUI but failed miserably. As you said, “scrolling through RWNJ [Right Wing Nut Job] websites does not count as school board research.”
The amount of disinformation out there is mind-boggling and it is obvious that other weekly letter writers in this paper have succumbed to believing it.
Keep the letters coming, Dan.
LIZ BROCIOUS
Mayport