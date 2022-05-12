The socialists and MSM are once again misrepresenting what the term “overturn” Roe v. Wade stipulates. Instead, they are allowing the masses to spread the falsehood that abortion will become illegal nationwide. Is this “real” disinformation that should be scrutinized by the DHS Disinformation Governance Board? The SCOTUS is merely rectifying a mistake made five decades ago that has gone on too long — Roe v. Wade is just simply out of the jurisdiction of the SCOTUS.
The misconception that banning abortion will also lead to banning same sex and biracial couples from marriage is a strategy of the left to retain the low information voter in the radical left camp. Planned Parenthood is alive and well, and unfortunately in business as usual. By overturning Roe v. Wade, each of the fifty states, will through normal democratic process decide the prerequisites of an abortion uniquely tailored to that state. Those who seek abortion will continue to do so, and collectively the legislature will strike a balance, dependent on the views of those duly elected in that state.
Those protesting are the pawns for the Socialist Democrats whose motivation is to create pre-election chaos. The left is increasing an effort for the justification of “packing the court” with liberal judges who will work their will by legislating from the bench before November.
Senator Chuck Schumer stood before thousands of people and threatened Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch by saying: “you have released a whirlwind and you will pay the price.” Should Sen. Schumer be disbarred? This nation has been beating this dead horse for a half century, it is time to put it all to rest!
The draft of the decision that was published by POLITICO is believed to be acceptable by as many as six of the Justices. No intimidation from the MSM, Biden, Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Planned Parenthood, National Abortion Federation, or misinformed disoriented protestors will dissuade the nine members to vote anything but the dictates of their conscience on Roe v. Wade.
Abortions have taken the place of personal responsibility; this may be a beginning toward making individuals accountable for their own actions. Maybe one day future generations will look back on the last half century and find the answer of our justification of taking the lives of the most innocent among us because they might be an inconvenience! They say we learn from our mistakes, have we learned nothing 63 million abortions later?
As for the subject of abortion, Ronald Reagan said it best: “I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.”
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora