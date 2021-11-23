Have you ever seen the way our government is being run? Why are the taxpayers paying or a vice president that is never on duty? Harris is the biggest waste of money and Biden is second. Instead of their ratings going through the roof, they are going through the floor.
Harris and her husband went to Paris to talk about the border. Really? That was probably a vacation for her and her hubby on taxpayers’ money. She did tell a reporter that her and Joe inherited the border mess from Trump. Why don’t you give Trump credit for low gas prices, low inflation and low food prices and stocked shelves in stores? Step back and see what your communist, socialist party has done to our great nation. You “Demon-crats” should be deported.
Have you Dems stopped to think how we can run the United States without electricity? Texas proved windmills don’t work and how can we afford to heat our homes, charge an electric car at home? Can the V.P. swim to Europe or will they be flying in jets like Kerry, Pelosi, Chuckie, and the others?
Also, if Rittenhouse is found not guilty, and BLM starts to loot, burn, murder people, tell the troops to use live ammo, flame throwers, rocket launchers and show them that rioting is a no-no.
Let’s take our country back!
Are you “Demon-crats” sure the Bible and the Lord condone what you are doing?
God bless the USA. Fight these people wanting socialism.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg