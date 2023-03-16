Thank you, New Bethlehem area people! We had a very successful time getting the word out about the Redbank Valley High School “Reunion of a Lifetime” at the craft fair held last Saturday at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
So many people stopped by to get information, pay their registrations for the event, give donations and volunteer to help us spread the word to class and group representatives. It was exciting to meet with all of you!
We still need representative names from the following groups: Classes of 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965, 1972, 1978, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996 and 1998; teachers; administrators; and support personnel.
If you or someone you know can help us with contact information, please email Bob Gourley at bogo@windstream.net, or call Darlene J. Hartman at (814) 758-2136.
If you want to volunteer to help in planning this event, our next Steering Committee meeting is being held at Joe’s Pizza in New Bethlehem on Saturday, March 18, at 10:30 a.m.
Sign on to the “RVHSreunion” Facebook page to get all the latest information about “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime!”
BOB GOURLEY
New Bethlehem