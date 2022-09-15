The New Bethlehem Moose Lodge’s 9th Annual Golf Tournament was a huge success. There was a full field of 103 golfers who came out on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Clarion Oaks Golf Course to support the cause.
Proceeds from the golf tournament will be given as scholarships to Redbank Valley High School seniors.
The Gold sponsors for the event were Veronesi Auto Sales, Seidle’s of Clarion and Rimersburg VFW Post 7132.
Veronesi Auto Sales also sponsored the Hole-in-One insurance for $20,000 cash.
Kronospan was a silver sponsor for the event.
The following organizations and individuals were hole sponsors: Bill McGregor, Grinder’s Air Conditioning, Glass Works Auto Glass, Joe’s Pizza, BIG Tiny’s Outdoors, Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carol Clemens, Aaron & Merwin PC, Jeff Merwin, Ken Bowser Realtor, Ruby Financial Group, Tom’s Riverside, S&T Bank, Rimersburg Beverage and Hetricks Farm Supply.
The following are donors for individual prizes, food and monetary donations: Clarion Oaks Golf Course, Matt’s Beer Barn, TechReady Professionals, The Leader-Vindicator, Corinne Shaffer, Hopper Corp., Reinhart Foods, Kisha Mangiantini Independent Norwex Sales Consultant, Debz Twisted Scizzors, Mike McSparrin, Tammy Allenbaugh, Tom’s Riverside, Southside Detailing, Mary Kay by Tiffany Bowser and C-93 Radio.
In addition to the above mentioned, the golf tournament would not have been possible without the help of the following people: JR Shumaker and Kalyn Kunselman, Patrick and Michelle Slagle, Ted Wells, Cheryl Shreckengost, Steve and Lisa Bowser, Steven Mohney, Karlee Wells, Tammy Allenbaugh, Corinne Shaffer, Donny Mohney and Tracy Stewart, Danielle Drum, Amanda Fulmer, Jake Bowser, Sue Dougherty, Jaime Rex, Heidi Truitt, Terry Kusic, Barb Veronesi, Kenny Bowser, Renny Tosh, Carol Clemens and Kaylee Wells.
The New Bethlehem Moose Lodge would like to extend a special thanks to all of the golfers and Karen Davis and all the staff at Clarion Oaks.
Next year, we will celebrate 10 years and our tournament will be on Aug. 26, 2023 at Clarion Oaks!