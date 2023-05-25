Here is another great idea from the Department of Defense panel, “Disarm the army.” Can Biden and his people come up with any more off-the-wall ideas? What are these men and women going to use for their defense? I know what they can do. Hit the enemy with their purse. This is no joke.
Everything these Dems do benefits China. What happened to the investigation into Joe, Hunter and the Biden family all getting rich from dealing with China and Russia?
They have been after Trump for over seven years and still nothing. Bragg should be in prison for letting criminals go that have a rap sheet a mile long. What’s the FBI and DOJ going to do with Durham’s info he has on Hillary, Bill, Schiff and other criminals? What a shame these agencies are corrupt. J. Edgar Hoover would be angry if he knew about the corruption.
What’s Joe doing in Japan? Is he kissing their butts, and how much money is he promising them? He keeps blaming the Republicans for not increasing the debt ceiling amount. But who’s spending money we don’t have? The media says Joe is doing a great job. This shows their IQ.
Here’s a great quote by Peder Zane, “The Woke Revolution they are learning is a force of destruction.”
The left is out to destroy our country with racism, cancel culture, white supremacists, taking over what is taught in schools, sleeping with China, etc. Don’t forget, we all must answer on judgment day.
Forgive them Lord for they know what they are doing. Wake up people, the left is doing the devil’s work.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg