I have decided that I have been in the education field too long. I have been teaching since 1964.
Right after I earned my bachelor’s degree, I was put into the education field as a second grade teacher. I was on my own facing 25 seven-year-olds with more awareness of what was ahead for me than I could imagine. Feeling very positive I was eager to use all I had learned in the last four years of my education. Knowing what I know now, I would not have been so eager.
I moved on to learn much more as I was on the front. I learned more with each class I encountered. Every year was a new experience for me. There was never a repeat to help me along. Every year and every class was a new episode in my experience.
I loved it! I was a teacher, but I was also more a learner.
Now, as I listen to the news, and as a retired teacher, I can look back on my experiences as the best of times. I consider the three R’s in a different way. To me, they are now Respect, Racism and Reality. They are not necessarily in that order. Respect has to be earned. Racism has to be learned. And Reality has to be accepted.
As teachers, we need lots of help. Our scope and sequence have changed and there are many outside variables to take into consideration.
CAROL REFT
KONDRAT
New Bethlehem