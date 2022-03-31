In spite of stereotypical views of China, Chinese metropolitan areas are very futuristic. China is light-years ahead of us in their infrastructure, including roads, buildings and bridges — they are modern marvels. If there is such a thing as “socialism done right,” China might be a plausible example, if not for China’s egregiously brutal dark side that their government sees human rights as an existential threat.
Education is paramount to China. In the 2019-2020 academic year, 372,000 Chinese students accounted for 35 percent of the total international student population in American universities. The Chinese government requires its citizens to collect information that may be valuable to the advancement of their government. In May 2020, President Donald Trump banned Chinese graduate students in fields like science and technology from studying at U.S. universities as they pose a national security threat and could steal state secrets. Surprisingly, the Biden administration kept this policy in place.
The CCP has their destiny drafted, they think in terms of decades or centuries, they have aspired to rule the globe one day. The U.S. has fallen into their trap; we bargained away our security for cheap goods from China, and worse yet, China bought $1.1 trillion of our debt. Bill Clinton, who previously referred to China as “butchers of Beijing,” performed one last evil deed for the Chinese in 2000 when he granted China “permanent normal trade relations.” Most electronics, including computers are assembled in China, leaving us extremely vulnerable, and the Chinese are masters at cyber-warfare.
China has teamed up with Russia and Iran; however, that relationship is pending the results of Putin’s attack on Ukraine. The common thread between these nations is the destruction of America and capitalism. Once accomplished, the trio will exploit each other until they unite or they consume one another. The Socialist Democratic Party is aiding them in their attempt for global dominance. Why has Biden not released any of the transcripts with his conversations with either Vladimir Putin or Xi Jingping? Think New World Order? Maybe!
After the Russian attack of Ukraine, there were rumors that Russia was planning to annex Alaska. That statement was obviously made early on in the war before the realization that Ukrainians have shown they are in the fight to win! Russia would not have made that statement if they had not already known that China was their ally, and they had confidence they could take on the free world.
As of January, China has 1,110 operational coal fueled power plants, and they are routinely adding more. India has 285 and the U.S. is frozen at 240. China and India combined produce 36 percent of the planet’s carbon dioxide emissions, and neither nation has any intentions to reduce their carbon footprint. Socialist Democrats, who are rabid environmentalists, have managed to curtail our energy production, yet the same people have no substantive answer how America will keep a competitive edge with other nations. If you don’t lead, then you must follow; and if America bends to the will of extreme leftist environmentalists, we will be fully responsible for our own demise for no other reasons than stupidity, ignorance and lack of courage.
Ukraine’s fight is our fight. If Russia fails, it can only benefit the western world. Russia’s attack was unprovoked, and providing arms and aircraft to the Ukrainians is justifiable. Most importantly, elections do have consequences — if not for Joe Biden sitting in the Oval Office, life would be normal for Ukrainians, there would be no threat of nuclear war, a stable economy, the Keystone XL Pipeline would be operational, our southern border would be closed.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora