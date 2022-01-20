Mueller and his “Demon-crat” committee wasted taxpayer money and years trying to blame who for Russia collusion? President Trump. Who was guilty and not convicted? Hillary and associates.
Who messed up the Afghanistan withdrawal? Biden. Who got blamed? President Trump.
Who caused the border crisis? Biden. Who got blamed? President Trump.
Who caused the gasoline high prices? Biden. Who got blamed? President Trump. Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline because it hurt the environment.
Who got blamed for the Jan. 6 so-called riot at the White House? President Trump. The person that should be in prison for not sending the troops in after President Trump called her two days before is Pelosi. She did this to make the riot look like Trump did it. This was another ploy to throw the blame on Trump. Now she has a committee of Dems investigating this riot. Is there no law to hold any of these demons responsible?
Hillary has a big heart. Remember Bengazi? When asked about why backup wasn’t sent, she said they are all dead, what’s it matter now?
J.W. found Fauci agency COVID e-mails detail discussions about Wuhan Institute.
Billionaire Bill Gates worked closely with China to produce meds and sell them outside China, and he helped get the Chinese on important international councils. He must be a “Demon-crat.”
CDC records: Teacher unions gave guidance on COVID restrictions. Is this teacher union running our country? Shame!
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg