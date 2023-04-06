I spent 29 hours without electricity and I’m feeling very fortunate. Thirty two people died from these storms up and down the east coast. I hope everyone who locally has had this major change in their lives is finally on the other side and is looking forward to spring.
There are many things to feel grateful for — and a big one for me is the fact that the previous president has finally been indicted. There are at least five major lawsuits against him; this is just the first indictment. It should be an exciting spring in many ways.
As always, justice matters, and if Trump is innocent, this is prime time to prove it. Hillary Clinton has endured 30 years of attacks, with no indictments; but she testified 11 hours, and was found innocent. No laws broken there.
If any one of us had broken the law, we would be charged and have to face the music. Local people today are dealing with allegations of crimes, and are dealing with the ramifications of those accusations. Sometimes life is hard. We all have to deal with the storms in our lives. No one is immune.
There are no kings in America. Democracy matters. Justice matters. No one is above the law. No one.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport