It seems the Republican Party is no more. It seems a majority of Republicans have left the Grand Old Party and joined the party of Donald Trump.
I will call that party the Trumpublicans — because it’s not the GOP I remember. It’s not the party of Abe Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Ike Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and George Bush (elder and younger). I may not have agreed with everything those leaders of the old GOP stood for, but they were men who believed in a democratic republic, in free and fair elections, the peaceful transfer of power, and the checks and balances of our Constitution.
Liz Cheney lost the Wyoming primary to a woman Trump endorsed — a sign, along with the wins of other Trump endorsees, that Republicans who cross Trump will be purged. Trumpublicans must believe, against all evidence, that Trump won the 2020 election.
I have hope, even as a life-long Democrat, that the Republican Party will return. Because we need a rational and responsible conservative party in order for our democratic republic to function properly.
The Trumpublicans, you see, are not conservatives at all; they are very radical, with some of them saying democracy is obsolete and that dictators — monarchs if you will — are more efficient. Even the less-radical among them want to eliminate institutions like Social Security and Medicare that the American people want and depend on.
Please, Republicans, please come out of your fever dream and back to reality.