It seems the Republican Party is no more. It seems a majority of Republicans have left the Grand Old Party and joined the party of Donald Trump.

I will call that party the Trumpublicans — because it’s not the GOP I remember. It’s not the party of Abe Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Ike Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and George Bush (elder and younger). I may not have agreed with everything those leaders of the old GOP stood for, but they were men who believed in a democratic republic, in free and fair elections, the peaceful transfer of power, and the checks and balances of our Constitution.

