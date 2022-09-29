New York State Attorney General James’ investigation has hit former President Trump and three of his four children, all executives with Trump Organization, with a civil fraud suit.
That lawsuit may cost that criminal enterprise at least $250 million, keep them from borrowing money and doing business in New York State, and force them to have a monitor in charge of Trump companies, and other punishment, as well as generating two criminal referrals to the Justice Department and IRS for criminal charges.
When testifying, Trump and at least one son took the Fifth more than 400 times, which can be used against them in civil cases and can be used as evidence. Trump is also accused to have broken New York State criminal laws — falsifying business records, issuing false financial statements, and insurance fraud, and engaging in a conspiracy to commit each of these state law violations. He also is accused of violating Federal Criminal Law.
His Chief Financial Officer, Alan Weiselburg is now a convicted felon for financial fraud because of his involvement in Trump’s finances. Weiselburg is mentioned over 80 times in this 200-page fraud lawsuit. Jeffrey McConney, Trump Organization Controller, who cut the actual checks is also involved in the civil fraud legal case.
Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer whose testimony before the federal House highlighted this misconduct, led directly to this civil fraud investigation.
You and I would not get away with crimes anything like this. Any American who did a tiny fraction of these crimes would get the book thrown at him or her. Attorney General James has the receipts, she has the proof that Trump’s behavior violates the law. Now we finally have an opportunity to see the truth and what happens next.
Do not believe the propaganda. Pay attention. Facts matter. No one is above the law.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport