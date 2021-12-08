In the Nov. 17-18 edition of The L-V, Chris Henderson wrote that, “The Democrats have demonstrated how easy it is to steal elections.” Henderson, in his usual fashion, provides zero facts to substantiate that claim. To put his hallucination in perspective, with facts, here are a few:
State and federal judges — some appointed by Trump — have dismissed more than 50 lawsuits brought by Trump or his allies alleging election fraud and other irregularities. You can Google this for more details if you are interested. I suggest that Henderson should do this to help avoid what should be embarrassingly ill-informed content in his columns.
Further, independent experts, governors and state election officials from both parties say there was no evidence of widespread fraud. Google this, Chris.
According to the Washington Post, instead of alleging, “widespread fraud or election-changing conspiracy,” the lawsuits pushed by Trump’s team and allies focused on smaller complaints, which were largely dismissed by judges due to a lack of evidence. “The Republicans did not provide evidence to back up their assertions — just speculation, rumors or hearsay.” Chris, do some research and you will end up notably better informed.
On Nov 27, 2020 a federal appeals court rejected a Trump campaign proposal to block Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania. At the time, Stephanos Bibas, on behalf of the three-judge panel wrote: “Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so.” It added: “Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.” Proof, Chris, something you have not provided.
Similarly, on Dec. 12, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a long-shot lawsuit by the state of Texas and backed by Trump, which sought to throw out voting results in four states. In a brief order, the justices said Texas did not have legal standing to bring the case.
On Dec. 1 of the same year, then-Attorney General William Barr said that the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election, even as President Trump kept up his legal efforts to reverse his defeat. Two weeks later, Barr announced his resignation from the Trump administration — seeking to salvage what was left of his reputation. Too late for Henderson on this count. Well, he does have a reputation — intellectual laziness and intellectual dishonesty in many of his columns (maybe not the ones about blue gills, deer, turkey and other wildlife; I don’t fact check those).
Henderson must have missed the news about Sidney Powell, one of Trump’s main “election fraud” promoters in numerous lawsuits and comments in the media. As a former Trump campaign lawyer, Powell did more than perhaps anyone (except maybe sanity-challenged Rudi G.) to push the big lie that Biden’s victory over Trump was the result of fraud involving Dominion Voting Systems machines. Now, however, lawyers representing her have acknowledged that the “big lie” is, in fact, just that — on her part.
Powell faces a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion because of her false claims, and recently her lawyers offered her defense: that “no reasonable person would conclude that the statements” Powell made about election fraud “were truly statements of fact.” Clearly, on this issue, Henderson is no “reasonable person.”
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.