In a recent letter, Christine Adams stated that better times are here. I must disagree with that statement in no uncertain terms. In nine months since being installed, President Joe Biden has done more to destroy this country than any president in memory.
Here are some examples:
• The United States was energy independent and in fact a net exporter of energy until Biden’s first day in office when he killed the Keystone XL Pipeline ending thousands of good paying energy jobs but approved a pipeline for Russia. Gas prices have skyrocketed and Biden is begging OPEC to produce more oil.
• Our southern border is wide open with millions of illegal aliens flooding into our country, many with COVID and other diseases, but nothing to see here from the Biden regime. Then Biden lectures Americans to mask up and get the vaccine while we are invaded.
• The Democrats in Congress are literally trying to spend us into oblivion with debt that our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be saddled with due to the incompetence of Biden, Schumer and Pelosi. They will be long dead and gone when the bill comes due!
• Free community college and Pre-K funding. There is no such thing as a free lunch. We will all have to pay, not just the rich like Democrats claim. That no person earning less than $400,000 will see their taxes go up is an outright lie!
• Let’s not forget the complete disaster of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Thirteen brave Americans died and many more were left abandoned along with Afghan translators who helped our military. They are stranded and probably will die at the hands of the Taliban.
I pray to God that Republicans take back the House and Senate in 2022 to stop the insanity of Socialist Progressive Democrats. If this madness continues, our once great country will be gone! With Biden’s poll numbers sinking like a rock, it’s obvious that millions of Americans made a huge mistake.
RICK RATHFON
Chairman
Clarion County Republican Committee