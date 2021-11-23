Kyle Rittenhouse was found “not guilty” on all five counts. Amidst the propaganda, the jury followed the evidence to its logical and lawful conclusion. As a patriot and Constitutionalist, I am elated! Justice was served. Rittenhouse was acquitted on the merits of the case, not a failure of judicial procedure, and not intimidation by an ugly unruly mob. Lady Justice is smiling; she remained blindfolded, and the case was settled on the self evident facts, not race, social status or propaganda from the fake news and politicians with an axe to grind. The MSM worked feverishly to vilify Rittenhouse with a rush to judgement, and blatant lies that were spoken so often that the lies eventually took on the appearance of being factual.
Kudos to Judge Schroeder, he obviously instructed the jury to be strong, judicious and uninhibited, and to comply with the rule of law, a system that has worked astonishingly well since the birth of this nation. Judge Schroeder did not cower in his chambers contemplating whether his family was going to be assailed pending the results of the verdict. Who or what was really on trial? The ancient right of self defense, the right to keep and bear arms, and Kyle Rittenhouse’s “whiteness” were the true defendants. VP Kamala Harris said after the verdict was read that the verdict was not “equitable.” Blacks interviewed after the verdict said this is white vigilante justice. None of which is true!
You can debate whether Kyle Rittenhouse used good judgement by being there, that is irrelevant. Regardless of his intentions, the events happened as they did, and Rittenhouse had every right to defend himself, and his presence there at that moment is of no other consequence. If not for Democratic endorsement of mob violence by Black Lives Matter/Antifa as being a form of justice, Rittenhouse would not have needed a weapon in Kenosha.
Until we stop looking through the “lens of color,” there will be no true justice or equality (not equity). Until we get back to a colorblind society, the chaos and division will persist. Furthermore, journalists must be reined in and held accountable, they too are dangerous, and perpetuate the discourse in America. Do you believe the divisiveness will continue solely for the political advantage of the left? I think so!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora