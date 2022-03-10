Why are some in the Republican Party backing Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine?
Following Donald Trump’s lead, what used to be the party of Eisenhower and Reagan would abandon our allies in Europe and let Putin replace democracy with dictatorship.
Do Republicans really want to reverse Ronald Reagan’s triumph in winning the Cold War? That’s hard for me to believe. Do they really want to hand Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and other republics back to Russia? Putin, that old KGB spook, wants it all.
Meanwhile, the people of Russia and Belarus suffer with widespread crime, corruption and poverty. Russia is ruled by a small group of organized criminals led by Putin and his inner circle. As the people of Russia grow restless, Putin badly needs a distraction and the resources of Eastern Europe.
Trump and his cronies, and those who slavishly follow them, don’t seem to believe in democracy and they don’t seem to support American values anymore. These aren’t the Republicans I used to know; they are not the party of Lincoln anymore, nor the party of Ike Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Tom Ridge and Bill Clinger.
I wonder where Congressman Glenn Thompson stands. Does he back Putin or the United States of America?
TOM DiSTEFANO
Clarion