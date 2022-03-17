Vladimir Putin is a psychotic tyrant who thinks only of himself, as is demonstrated in Ukraine, and he intends to advance into other countries. The talk of Russia (or China) “going nuclear” may not be exactly what Americans imagine. It may be that Putin might have something more destructive in mind, yet not lethal. Tyrants around the globe have been attempting to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), currently only the U.S., China and North Korea have the capability of ICBM’s. Hopefully, the following will never come to pass, but there are some very unstable characters committing barbaric acts on this planet!
Believing that Russia is escalating their fight to defeat Ukraine, and so far little interference from outside nations because “poking the bear in the eye” could be devastating. Putin’s conventional war machine seems to be antiquated at best, and Putin may be more of a paper tiger than a strong ruler; but Putin (or others) may have underlying havoc in store. In the not so distant future we, as a nation, may wish we had heeded the warnings for the last three decades concerning our weakness in our electric distribution grid throughout our nation. America’s electric grid is aging and unstable, and is our weakest link in our infrastructure and makes us extremely vulnerable. We already know it is not beneath Russia or China to hack our domestic industrial complex.
Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) is a weapon that releases huge waves of electromagnetic energy, which can act like a giant moving magnet. Such a changing magnetic field can cause electrons in a nearby wire to move, thereby inducing a current. In short, EMPs are designed to destroy electronics. It is not radioactive and is non-lethal; however, setting off a nuclear weapon 200 miles above the U.S. could create an EMP that would cover most of North America. The explosion and radiation would dissipate before reaching ground level, but the resulting EMP would destroy electronics across the entire region. If you were standing beneath the detonation, you would not hear it, the EMP would pass harmlessly through your body.
An EMP would set us back 100 years! Russia, China and North Korea, all terrorist states, have EMP capabilities, and we have arrived at a place where one tyrannical ruler can destroy the technological advancements of an entire nation, or the world if they desired. It is possible for a psychopath to rationalize the use of such nuclear weaponry because it would be less politically damaging.
Life as we know it would be unthinkable and unsurvivable for many. Restoring electricity, appliances, automobile electronic components, public transportation alone would be a monumental task, the costs would be astronomical. Hospitals, schools, industry would be paralyzed; even the back-up electric generators may be compromised by an EMP. It could take many months, if not years, to restore a nation back to normal. Once again, we would be at the mercy of our adversaries to supply us with electronic components, that is why we should always build our own components. With a $30 trillion national debt, you might want to ask your representatives why we have not prepared and updated our protections from an EMP and improved our electrical grid instead of spending billions of taxpayer dollars on useless social programs?
To say we are in uncertain times and uncharted territory is an enormous understatement. Our nation is adrift, and we simply can’t sit by quietly and allow Joe Biden and unnamed elite people with contrived hallucinations of “climate change” to imperil this nation any longer. We are a nation that can for the most part stand alone when it comes to energy and technology, and we do not need to grovel before our adversaries and pay a king’s ransom for energy when we have the same resources under our feet. We should once again lead the world, not capitulate to myopic policies of Socialist Democrats or autocracies from abroad.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora