In the supermarket checkout line, I love to read tabloid headlines: Alien Bible Found: They Worship Oprah. Titanic Survivors Found Onboard (in the 1970s). Half-Man, Half-Dog Baffles Doctors. Fun to read, but obviously nonsense.
Now I hear equally crazy statements from people running for office, and even elected officials.
“John F. Kennedy Jr. and JFK are appearing at the next Trump rally.” (One died in 1999 the other in 1963.)
“Italians using thermostats control Dominion voting machines.” (Watch the clip of Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr laughing about that. And notice that judges are allowing Dominion’s billion dollar libel suits against Fox, OAN and Newsmax to proceed.)
“Russia invaded Ukraine to save the 30,000 children being sex trafficked in tunnels.” (This story originated with Real Raw News, a humor, parody and satire website.)
“Satanic pedophile Nancy Pelosi has 3,000 children imprisoned in the tunnels under the Capitol!” (Nancy Pelosi is a devout, observant Catholic who quotes the Bible. Donald Trump does not pray, read the Bible, or go to church.)
”Women don’t get pregnant when raped. Their bodies ‘shut down.’” (According to Yesli Vega, a GOP nominee for congress in Virginia.)
“Joe Biden is dead. A guy in a Biden mask is Hillary Clinton’s puppet.” (Grocery tabloid headline?)
“‘Crisis Actors’ who want to take your guns staged the 2012 school-shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.” (Alex Jones of Infowars now must pay the children’s grieving families big bucks for libel.)
The police officers whom rioters injured at the Capitol are also “crisis actors.” (According to Julie Kelly, Fox News contributor, who claims to “Back the Blue!” Actually, they’re patriotic heroes.)
“Look at Joe Biden’s low approval rating. 80 million people didn’t vote for him!” (Rudy Giuliani: “We have plenty of theories, we just don’t have the evidence.” After two years?)
People share these conspiracy theories, claiming to do their own research. Their sources are grifters. Calling facts “fake” doesn’t make them false. And repeating lies doesn’t make them true — even if you really love supermarket tabloid headlines!