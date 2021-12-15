In the Dec. 1-2 edition of The L-V, head-in-the sand, fact-denying writer Fred Shick writes that “Pelosi appointed a new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 ‘so-called disturbance’ at the U.S. Capitol.”
I’m 74. I’ve had the displeasure of reading a lot of garbage in my years. Freddie has put his latest diatribe near the top of the list. Is there any other person in the nation that could watch the videos and hear the voices of the insurrectionists and claim it was a “so-called disturbance”? It was not a disturbance — it was an attack, an insurrection, an attempted political coup by a rioting mob of poorly informed, idol-worshiping thugs.
I think this confirms my belief that Shick has lost his mooring with reality. His opinion totally ignores evidence that thousands, if not millions, of viewers have seen, to include the police, the prosecutors and the judges who will be handing down a few hundred sentences. And, Freddie, these videos have not been altered or otherwise “hacked.” You often embarrass yourself with your writings, but this seems to top them all, so far.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.