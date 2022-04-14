Here is one example (of many) where Democrats can do what they want with no problem: Pelosi has COVID and kissed Biden on the cheek and the media said nothing. There was Obama, Biden, Pelosi and many more in a group and not one had a mask on. Psaki said you had to be that close to each other before you can get COVID. She seems to know more about COVID than Fauci.
Are all these Democrats in with China and Russia? All the Biden family got rich from China and Russia. Swalwell slept with a Chinese agent. Milley told China everything President Trump was doing. The Clintons are in with Russia. Obama told the Russian consultant he could do more in his second term. The list goes on and on.
Did anyone watch the press meeting with Biden, Harris and the woman newly elected to the Supreme Court? Biden had another “great” speech and Harris had a laughing good time. These two will go down in history as the worst president and vice president this great nation has ever had. And so far, these two and the Democratic Party are turning this nation into a socialistic, communist country.
Every day we are losing more freedoms and our American way of life.
Also, Biden is talking a one-world government (this is noted in the Bible). The end is coming.
To letter writer Christine Adams: Are you that brainwashed that you can’t see the Democrats are destroying our great nation? Don’t you buy gas, food, pay utility bills? President Trump had this country sitting great until Biden and his socialist party rigged the election so this puppet would win. With the stroke of a pen he started the downfall and socialist takeover. These people have no fear of the Lord and that we all have to answer to the Lord on judgment day.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg