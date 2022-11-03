Opinions are like bellybuttons — everybody has one. I am entitled to mine.
I feel the taxpayers of the district have a right to know what their money is going to support.
Sometimes it’s hard to pray for people! I am going to try and pray for these boys and for the school board member who sends nasty text messages at 1:30 a.m.
Way back in my day, people were held accountable for their actions. I guess old-timers will be old-timers! Back in my day, school was mostly fun and you made lifelong friends. Not so anymore.
CATHY HAINES
New Bethlehem