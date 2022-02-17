Have any of you Biden voters and “Demon-crat” voters noticed how bad this great nation has become in one year with bumbling, mumbling Biden in charge? This moron you call your president has no idea where he is, he called Harris president.
”Demon-crats” think there was no voter fraud when he “won” the election. Why do you think he stayed in his basement and didn’t campaign? Because it was rigged and he had it won. Why did you vote for Trump and it came out of the machine as a vote for Biden? Also, where did the truck go that was parked in Pennsylvania that had ballots in it? Never found. Why do you think these Dems are against voter ID? It’s harder for them to cheat. I’ve seen articles condemning voter ID saying blacks and Hispanics won’t be able to get an ID to vote. That’s BS. Stop being a devil’s advocate and wake up. I’ve had enough of this socialism, woke cancel culture, and big tech and the government telling me what I can and can’t do. The Dem creeps are taking our freedoms away.
I hear on the news Biden is telling Canada’s Justin Trudeau to crush the trucker protest. Hey Biden, what did you do in 2020 during the looting, burning and killing when these criminals were destroying cities? As usual, nothing.
According to Judicial Watch, it has first-hand evidence from D.C. police that the shooting death of Ashil Babbit was unjustified. Thanks to Pelosi for doing nothing just to make Trump look guilty. This woman should be in prison for her evil doing.
Did you hear Biden telling Americans to get out of Ukraine? Are you going to help them like you helped the Americans get out of Afghanistan? He will get us into war because of his stupid talk and he has ruined our country as a super power.
I see Hillary and Obama are back running their mouths on TV. Don’t forget Obama and Biden started the racial divide in our country.
A reporter interviewed a homeless person in San Francisco and asked the man why he stayed on the street and he replied he gets paid for it. California wants people to take in the homeless. How many did Newsome, Pelosi and others take in? Pelosi made $200,000 by insider stock trading.
Well America, get out and fight for what freedoms you have left. How do you like socialism so far? It’s going to get worse.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg