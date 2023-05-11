We are now in the huge transition from gas cars to all electric cars. By using the (D/E) and (ROE) ratio, plus announced production plans as predictors, we are told only 10 companies will survive: BYD, VW Group (Audi), GM, Ford, Tesla, Mercedes, SAIC Motors, Chery, GAC, Hyundai/Kia and Geely (Volvo/Poestar). Others have just moved too slowly.
Worldwide, 4 percent of sales were EVs in 2020. This year that figure is about 20 percent. The No. 1 selling car in Europe is the Tesla Model Y. In the U.S., Model Y is also No. 1, not counting pickups.
To see what is coming, we can look to Norway. They began transitioning to EVs sooner than other countries and now their EV sales are at 90 percent.
People are saying, “We want to sell our used gas car, but no one will buy it. We are losing thousands.”
What should we as Americans do if we want a gas car? Maybe buy used, not new.
Think about it.
HARLEN YEANY
Fairmount City