I had no intention of making this a continuing contribution, but WE GOT FAN MAIL: folks asking for a voice to counter the strident, constant, sound of divisiveness from the right… you know who.
This will not be a tit-for-tat. Far be it from me to refer to my brothers and sisters on the other side as “ReThuglicans,” no matter how tempting it may be; but there are 6,000 — repeat SIX THOUSAND — registered Democrats in Clarion County and they are getting tired of being bashed in the local paper every week by one or two nasty, bitter, unhappy old men. You know who.
Our schools, and the dedicated teachers who work there, have been teaching history, civics, and science. I know — I worked at RVHS for 25 years. I knew everybody in the building, read their textbooks, and was aware of what they were teaching, day by day. My job involved providing tutorial support for kids in just about every class in the building. People who are screaming about “indoctrination” (you know who) simply have no idea what actually happens in our schools. What they are doing, in the press, weekly, constitutes libel, in my opinion.
There has been no voter fraud. There are 40 voting precincts in Clarion County, staffed and operated by dedicated volunteers of every political persuasion from the ranks of the citizens in the county. They are getting tired of being slandered — and even harassed — because disgruntled crackpots (you know who) are unhappy with the outcome of an election that was legitimately conducted according to long-standing procedures.
COVID is not a hoax. Thousands of our neighbors have been stricken by this pandemic so far. One hundred have died as a result in Clarion County. One-hundred-and-one, actually, as of today. Cases are trending upwards again. Vaccinations, masks, social-distancing, and where necessary, quarantine, are effective means to limiting the spread. The goal is to keep people healthy and alive. There is no bizarre conspiracy to “control” everybody, despite the protestations of some (you know who). We controlled, if not eliminated a long list of terrible diseases using those exact methods. Smallpox, polio, measles, whooping cough, yellow fever, dengue fever, malaria, pneumonia, hepatitis, cholera, typhoid fever, etc. have all been controlled by public health measures. I even wrote to the Naval Records Center in St. Louis and got my personal vaccination record. I received 15 shots while in boot camp — including the Plague. The military is still inoculating for The Black Death.
Quiet ordinary folks are becoming angry because small groups of vocal individuals are demanding that their opinions matter more than the opinions of the vast majority of Americans. We hear a lot about how Americans are divided. That’s true. But it’s coming about due to the constant stream of virulent prose from… you know who.
DANIEL CAREY
Sligo